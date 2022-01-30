The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

