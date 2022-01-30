The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 6,096.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 2,495,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,870. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.