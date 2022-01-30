The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

