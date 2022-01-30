The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.50. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

