Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

