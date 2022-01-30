Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $189.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

