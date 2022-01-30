Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

