Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 201,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

