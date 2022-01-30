Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $142.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

