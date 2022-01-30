Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $142.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.
TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.
Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.