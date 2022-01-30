Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.