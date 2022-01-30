TenUp (TUP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,682.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $730,265.39 and $71,682.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021173 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,944,152 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

