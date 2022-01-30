Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd.

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 71,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.