Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Cut to €3.40 by Analysts at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its target price lowered by Barclays to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

