Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.57 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($2.99).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

