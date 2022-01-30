Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
