Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Cut to $520.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.76 and its 200 day moving average is $436.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

