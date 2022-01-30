Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

TDY stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

