Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

