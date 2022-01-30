Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

