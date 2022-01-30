Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

