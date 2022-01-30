Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,705 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

