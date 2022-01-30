Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.