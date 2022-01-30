Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $381,000 Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

