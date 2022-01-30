Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,755 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domo were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.25 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

