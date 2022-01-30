TD Securities Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $180.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.88.

CIGI stock opened at $140.23 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

