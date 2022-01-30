TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of TD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 889,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. TD has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

