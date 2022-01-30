TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

