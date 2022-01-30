Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $144.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,133. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,563 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

