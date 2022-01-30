TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.49. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 84,410 shares changing hands.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 373.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.