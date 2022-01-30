TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

TAL stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

