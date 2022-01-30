Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 580 ($7.83).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($5.04) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.54. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($182,271.99). Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 over the last ninety days.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.