Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lessened by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

