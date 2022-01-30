Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.42. 26,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 59,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

