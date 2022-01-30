Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $82,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.86 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

