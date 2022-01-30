Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

