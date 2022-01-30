Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $316,970.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,458,047 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

