SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

