Susquehanna Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.
Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.