Susquehanna Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.