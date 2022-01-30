Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surgalign’s earnings. Surgalign posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgalign will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgalign.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,027 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $2,417,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRGA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $88.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

