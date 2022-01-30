Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $$8.61 during trading hours on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

