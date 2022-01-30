Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 94,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,352. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500 in the last 90 days. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

