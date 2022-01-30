Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Stride has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 111,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

