Storj Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $438.08 million and $26.40 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109273 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,365,119 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

