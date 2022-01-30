Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Immunic comprises approximately 0.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

