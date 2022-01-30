Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 2,342.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,205 shares during the period. Galapagos comprises approximately 5.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Galapagos worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Galapagos stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

