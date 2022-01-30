STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

