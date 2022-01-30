STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.
NYSE:STM opened at $45.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.