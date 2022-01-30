Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $5.09 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $190.69 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00131798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,263 coins and its circulating supply is 24,835,905,039 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.