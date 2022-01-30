Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Cap of $392,569.69

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 80.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $392,569.69 and $566,368.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

