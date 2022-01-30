Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0748

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $108.61 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108556 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.