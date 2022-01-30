Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 103,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.